Raymond Tremblay

Saturday, January 4, 2025
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
The Villages – Raymond L. Tremblay, 86, of The Villages, FL, passed away on December 27, 2024. Raymond was born June 17, 1938, in Pawtucket, RI, the son of Alcide and Gertrude.

Raymond spent most of his life in Pawtucket, and graduated from St. Raphael Academy in 1956. He served in the Army Reserves from 1959 until 1965. Raymond married Lucille Blais, also of Pawtucket, in 1962 at St. Cecilia Church.

Together they had five children during their 62 years of marriage. Raymond worked as Facility Manager at Texas Instruments in Attleboro, MA, for 38 years. Raymond especially loved to travel, spending vacations together with Lucille driving throughout the country visiting many national parks and 48 of the states.

Preceding Raymond in death is his son James. Remaining to cherish Raymond’s memory are his wife Lucille; daughter Anne Marie of Rhode Island and Florida; son John of Rhode Island, his wife Wendy, grandson Stephen, granddaughters Ashley, Stephanie and Toni, and greatgrandchildren Trevor, Nolan and Newt; son Thomas of Pennsylvania; son David of Massachusetts, his wife Coreen and granddaughter Sophia.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL, on Thursday, January 9, at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg FL.

