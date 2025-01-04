Susanna D. Williams

Susanna D. Williams, 92, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Susanna was born on December 1, 1932, in Jamestown, North Dakota, to Euphersina and Nicholas Durupt. She graduated from St. Joseph Nursing School in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and later earned an Associate’s Degree in Theology from Kansas Newman College in Wichita, Kansas.

A devoted wife and mother, Susanna married Neil Bernard Williams on April 7, 1956, in Denver, Colorado. Together, they raised six children with love and unwavering faith. Susanna dedicated over 25 years to her career as an ER, Labor & Delivery, and Surgical nurse, demonstrating compassion and care for her patients.

Her faith was the cornerstone of her life. Susanna was an active member of the Catholic Church, teaching the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) for over 35 years. She prayed the rosary daily, regularly attended mass, and served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, and participant in Adoration. Her devotion was recognized with the Papal Award for Service from Pope John Paul II.

Beyond her faith and nursing career, Susanna found joy in quilting, golfing, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Known for her radiant smile, she had a remarkable ability to light up a room and bring warmth to everyone she met.

Susanna is preceded in death by her beloved husband Neil; her brothers Peter and Paul Durupt; and her sisters Monica Durupt and Mary Jane Durupt Fenno.

She is survived by her six children: Rebecca (Randy) Pitre, Garth (Lisa) Williams, Nancy (Jeff) Fulton, Neil (Cathy) Williams, Quintin (Rene) Williams, and Seth Williams; her brother Nicholas Durupt; 13 grandchildren: Nicholas Pitre, Sarah Pitre, Allyson Pitre, Colleen Pitre, Ashton Williams, Meagan Walker, Breann Carver, Hannah Williams, Micath Tiner, Hallie Williams, Tess Williams, Aidan Williams, and Carter Williams; 8 great-grandchildren: Quinn, Crew, Oliver, Theodore, Judah, Elizabeth, Henry and Coralina and her loyal dog, Snip-It.

Visitation will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.

A funeral mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church , officiated by Father John McCracken. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home.