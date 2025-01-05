64.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 5, 2025
type here...

Boyfriend arrested after making scene at girlfriend’s workplace

By Staff Report
Comments

A Summerfield man was arrested after an alleged intoxicated altercation that followed his making a scene at his girlfriend’s workplace.

Shawn Brokering, 27, was arrested Friday on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

Shawn Brokering
Shawn Brokering

He had gotten intoxicated and made a scene at his girlfriend’s workplace before getting a ride home a friend, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The girlfriend got off work and returned home where she encountered Brokering, who was “intoxicated and enraged,” the report said. He grabbed her by the neck and forced her onto a bed. She freed herself and sought refuge in another bedroom before calling 911.

When a deputy spoke with Brokering, he was intoxicated. He was convicted of driving under the influence this past year and was also arrested on a charge of battery in 2024.

The girlfriend was “initially apprehensive” about providing a sworn statement.

Brokering had to be medically cleared before he was booked at the Marion County Jail “due to his high levels of ethanol in his blood from binge drinking.”

He was being held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Opposed to Costco coming to The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident is opposed to the new Costco and the traffic it will bring. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Cycle of trauma perpetuates Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A reader from Milwaukee comments on the cycle of trauma which perpetuates the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Trump has changed his stance on issues he ran on

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident says she’s concerned about President-elect Trump and the positions he’s taking.

Melania looks like Einstein next to her husband

A Lady Lake resident contends that Melania Trump looks like Einstein next to her husband. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Mr. Connelly, we are not in a cult

A Village of Lake Denham resident responds to a letter writer who accused backers of President-elect Trump of being in a cult.

Photos