Boyfriend arrested after making scene at girlfriend’s workplace

A Summerfield man was arrested after an alleged intoxicated altercation that followed his making a scene at his girlfriend’s workplace.

Shawn Brokering, 27, was arrested Friday on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

He had gotten intoxicated and made a scene at his girlfriend’s workplace before getting a ride home a friend, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The girlfriend got off work and returned home where she encountered Brokering, who was “intoxicated and enraged,” the report said. He grabbed her by the neck and forced her onto a bed. She freed herself and sought refuge in another bedroom before calling 911.

When a deputy spoke with Brokering, he was intoxicated. He was convicted of driving under the influence this past year and was also arrested on a charge of battery in 2024.

The girlfriend was “initially apprehensive” about providing a sworn statement.

Brokering had to be medically cleared before he was booked at the Marion County Jail “due to his high levels of ethanol in his blood from binge drinking.”

He was being held without bond.