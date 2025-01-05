Charles Parks

Charles Lawrence Parks, affectionately known as Charlie or Larry, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on December 12, 2024, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Charlie was a true gentleman and a beacon of love, kindness, strength, and his memory will forever be cherished by all who knew him. Charlie was born on February 2, 1943, to Charles and Mary (Burke) Parks in Artesia, CA. He graduated from Aquin Catholic High School in Freeport IL and earned a bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University. Charlie served time as an industrial engineer at Oscar Mayer for 30 years.

After his retirement, he owned an Archadeck franchise, where he led a team of talented carpenters to build decks that he designed. Additionally, Larry was an active member of the Board of Directors for Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie, WI. Larry met his future wife, Catherine (Kay) Sieffert in Freeport, IL where they were happily married for 40 years until Kay’s passing in 2008. Larry and Kay became avid tennis players and enjoyed their time camping, skiing, and at Badger football games. They were also blessed with two children, Andrea and Tim. Charlie married Sandy Philip in 2011 in Sun Prairie, WI.

The next year, they moved to The Villages, FL, allowing them to share their love for golf year-round. They were members of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, Oxford, FL. Witness to Charlie’s sociable nature, were his Floridian neighbors, which gathered weekly for fellowship and laughter “under the tree”, in their cul-de-sac. Throughout his life he was naturally gifted at building strong relationships with friends and family. He enjoyed many fun times with The Sieffert Uncles and the Towanda/Timberlane Lodge Family. He also became close with many other friends while enjoying golf, fishing, camping, canoeing, tailgating, playing bridge and other card games. “Charlie Grandpa” especially loved spending time with all his grandchildren, watching their sporting events, and going to games with them. They share many special memories which include golf cart rides, air boat rides, trips to the beach, and Disney World.

Charlie is survived by his wife Sandy Philip Parks, his children Andrea (Leonard) Webster and Tim (Kelly Rauwerdink) Parks and stepchildren Jane (Chad) Malm, and Joseph (Kristen) Philip. He has eight grandchildren- Charlie, Leo, Kayleb, and Annabelle Webster, Adelyn and Caden Malm and Collin and Benjamin Philip. His brother, Harold (Diane) Parks and sisters, Penelope Nickel and Kristine (Joseph) Miracle also survive him, in addition to many brothers’/sisters’ in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Catherine, and infant son, Charles.

Please join us in remembering our good times with a great friend, and companion, at A Celebration of Life to be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at Buck & Honey’s in Sun Prairie, WI from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Sunshine Place, Sun Prairie, WI (sunshineplace.org) or Amazing Grace Early Learning Center, Oxford, FL.