Dorothy Powell

Dorothy Elsie Powley, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2024, surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 16, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Gertrude A. (Schuster) Schultheis. She married Dr. Kenneth A. Powley in 1959, with whom she shared an incredible 65 years and raised two sons. Dot graduated from Temple University in 1957 with a Certificate in Dental Hygiene Education.

She worked in several dental offices before helping her husband, Ken, set up his dental practice in their home at Packanack Lake in Wayne, New Jersey. While her focus was a stay-at-home mom, she filled in at the dental practice when needed. Dot was amazing at crafts, especially flower arranging. She was a gifted painter and wreath maker as well. She always made it look so easy! Dot was very active in clubs at Packanack Lake, including the Welcome Wagon, Hospital Auxiliary, and the Garden Club.

After spending many winters in The Villages, Ken and Dot made The Villages their permanent home in 2016. They thoroughly enjoyed their time in Florida by joining clubs, attending concerts, dining out, playing golf, and getting together with their many good friends.

Dot is survived by her brother, Edward W. Schultheis of Fort Walton Beach, FL; her son John Powley and wife Melanie of Frisco, TX; her daughter-in-law Ellen Powley of Wayne, NJ; and six grandchildren: Mary, Ken, Troy (and wife Courtney), Sharon, Nathan, and Jennifer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Kenneth A. Powley, her brother Franz Schultheis, and her son Kenneth A. Powley, Jr. A Celebration of Life service will be held in January ’25, with the details to be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Dot to Packanack Community Church, 120 Lake Drive East, Wayne, NJ 07470 or to the United Church of Christ at The Villages, P.O. Box 194, Oxford, FL 34484.