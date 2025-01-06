59.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 6, 2025
Michael Joseph Newell

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael Joseph Newell of the
The Villages, Florida, who passed away on January 1, 2025, at the age of 82, leaving to mourn family and friends.

In the echoes of fond remembrance, may a sense of peace be found, knowing that the memories held dear will continue to shape and inspire his loved ones, keeping Michael’s spirit alive in the hearts and actions of family and friends alike. While his presence may be gone, his impact lives on in the kindness shown to others and the joy found in the ordinary moments of life.

