Annette Carcano

Annette Carcano, 66, Wildwood, Florida went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2025 under the loving care of her daughter Jeniffer Littles and family at her residence in Wildwood, Florida. Annette was born on May 30, 1958 in Brooklyn, New York to her parents Liborie Rivera and Gregoria (Lozada) Rivera.

Annette and her beloved husband Jose moved to Wildwood, Florida in 1991 from Brooklyn, New York. She was of the Christian faith and attended Grace Tabernacle Church and was very involved in the Food Pantry and Dance Ministry. She was a former Rehabilitation Technician at Leesburg Regional Medical Center in Leesburg, Florida until she retired after 19 years of service to take care of her mother.

Annette is survived by her daughters: Jeniffer Littles and her husband Sellers of Wildwood, FL, Joslyn Morales and her husband Rafael of Summerfield, FL and Jasmine Carcano and her wife Lauren of Wildwood, FL; a son: Jose Carcano, III of Bradenton, FL; eleven grandchildren: Jayla, Tyree, Tyriana, Camryn, Madelyn, Arianna, Ariel, Julian, Audrey, Evan, and Christian ; four great-grandchildren: Carter, Alesiana, Weston and Kreed and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Jose Carcano, Jr. her brothers, Jose, Edward, Benny and Daniel, two grandchildren, Jose and Jordan.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Wildwood, Florida with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Wildwood. A Visitation will be held prior to the Funeral from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) till the hour of service at the Funeral Home.