Evelyn Montgomery

Evelyn Montgomery made her heavenly journey on January 2, 2025 at the age of 65 in The Villages, FL.

She was a devoted and loving mother & grandmother that touched all that knew her. Evelyn was born & raised in Clearwater, FL. She moved to Coleman, FL where she raised her two children before taking her final residence in Wildwood, FL. She worked for Tuckers Machine and Steel in Leesburg, FL for 24 years.

Preceded in death by her parents Frank & Peggy Colvin and brothers Jim Colvin & Tom Colvin.

Survived by brother Julien Colvin of Port Richey, FL; children Lee (Christina) Montgomery of Lake Panasoffkee, FL & Lacy (Devin) Seay of Orchard Hill, GA; 6 grandchildren, great grand children and nieces & nephews.

She will be laid to rest in Lakemont, GA with her parents in the upcoming months. Date and time is to be determined & will be announced when confirmed.