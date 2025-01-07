Linda Mary McCormick

Linda Mary McCormick of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2025

surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.

Linda was born in Providence, RI on June 17, 1948. She attended Hope High School and graduated in 1966. After her children began school, she started her long career of nearly thirty years as a Medical office administrator before retiring in 2000.

Linda enjoyed so many pleasures in life. At nineteen years old, she moved to Italy where she was able to explore and experience European culture. From there, her zest for travel was ignited. She particularly loved cruise vacations and trips to Aruba with family and friends.

Her hobbies included cooking, hosting joyous parties, gathering for games and good conversation as well as enjoying a good book.

Linda is survived by her three daughters, Laurie Litman (Mark) of North Kingstown, RI, Kristen McCormick of Summerfield, FL, and Melissa Falco (Bernie) of Lake Mary, FL, and sisters Ruth Hufford (John), Beverly Velino (Ray), and Susan McLeod, and former husband Michael McCormick. She also leaves behind her eight grandchildren Kyle Graves, Marissa Baker, Rachel Graves, Ryan Hinton, Michael Falco, Casey Hinton, Adriana Falco, and Blake Falco, as well as two great-grandchildren, Josephine and Julian Graves, whom she adored.

Her life was filled with incredible friendships that she considered more like family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of David and Mark Stahl on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. at Del Webb Spruce Creek, located at 12776 SE 97th Terrace Road in Summerfield.