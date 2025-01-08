40.8 F
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Amenity Authority Committee member’s resignation announced

By Meta Minton
The resignation of a member of the Amenity Authority Committee was announced at Wednesday’s meeting at Savannah Center.

AAC Chair Donna Kempa announced that Sandy Mott, who had represented the Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages, has tendered her resignation.

Sandy Mott
Mott, a longtime resident of The Villages who for many years had been a leading voice in the Villages Homeowners Advocates, had been appointed to the AAC in 2021 and successfully ran for the seat in 2022.

The AAC will begin the process of searching for a replacement for Mott.

The AAC oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

 

Photos