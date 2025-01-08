Charles Alex Holley

Charles Alex Holley passed away peacefully on December 19, 2024, in Summerfield, Florida.

He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sandra (Ray), sons John (Darlene), Doug (Linda) and godson Jeff (Gianna). Charles was also a proud grandfather to Cynthia, Tom, Tai, Tia, Jonathan, Matthew, Doug, Frank Jr and Elizabeth, as well as many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth and his son, Frank.

Charles dedicated his time to volunteering with Marion County Hospice, where he made a meaningful impact on the lives of others. Together with his wife Betty, he shared a passion for travel that took them to remarkable destinations such as Italy and Africa, creating cherished memories along the way. In recent years, Charles resided at Steeplechase Independent Living in Oxford, Florida. There, he enjoyed the companionship of many dear friends who enriched his life with laughter and camaraderie.

In lieu of a service, the family kindly requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Charles’s memory. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him.