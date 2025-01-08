58.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
type here...

Frank R. Lame

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Frank R. Lame
Frank R. Lame

Frank R. Lame, age 95, Beloved husband passed away peacefully at home in The Villages Saturday, December 21, 2024.

He was born in Versailles Boro, Pa where he also grew up to parents Philip and Kathryne Lame. Frank Graduated from McKeesport PA. High School in 1948, He attended Clarion College in PA prior to working at National Steel Works, US Steel in McKeesport, PA. Before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. His last deployment was in San Diego, CA. aboard the USS Nereus-submarine tender until his discharge. He had a total of 8 years of military service.

He returned to McKeesport, PA to become a Barber where he owned his own barbershop until retiring to The Villages where he spent the last 35 years of his life. He loved The Villages and his golf.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 71 years Helen (nee) Cyran Lame. Frank was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church.

Full military honors will be afforded Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The whole mood of the country has become positive

A Village of Piedmont resident writes that the whole mood of the country has become positive due to the anticipation of Donald Trump returning to the White House.

We are in for yet another mess under this deranged person

A Village of McClure resident fears America is in for “yet another mess” with Donald Trump back in the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop publishing negative commentaries about President-elect Trump

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is pleading with Villages-News.com to stop publishing negative commentaries about President-elect Trump.

Do golf carts really deserve priority parking?

A Village of St. Catherine resident is wondering if golf carts really deserve priority parking. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Flags should be at half staff for 30 days for President Carter

A Village of Hemingway resident contends that flags should be at half staff for 30 days for President Carter.

Photos