Frank R. Lame

Frank R. Lame, age 95, Beloved husband passed away peacefully at home in The Villages Saturday, December 21, 2024.

He was born in Versailles Boro, Pa where he also grew up to parents Philip and Kathryne Lame. Frank Graduated from McKeesport PA. High School in 1948, He attended Clarion College in PA prior to working at National Steel Works, US Steel in McKeesport, PA. Before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. His last deployment was in San Diego, CA. aboard the USS Nereus-submarine tender until his discharge. He had a total of 8 years of military service.

He returned to McKeesport, PA to become a Barber where he owned his own barbershop until retiring to The Villages where he spent the last 35 years of his life. He loved The Villages and his golf.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 71 years Helen (nee) Cyran Lame. Frank was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church.

Full military honors will be afforded Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.