DUI suspect arrested after crash sends three people to hospital

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a crash sent three people to the hospital.

Kiana Marie Morgan, 29, of Sumterville, had been driving a gray Hyundai Elantra when a head-on collision occurred at about 5 p.m. Monday on County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

When troopers arrived on the scene, three accident victims already had been transported to a local hospital. One of them suffered a broken leg. Sumter County EMS personnel were on the scene and advised a trooper that Morgan appeared to be under the influence. Morgan was taken by ambulance to UF Health Leesburg Hospital.

A witness said Morgan had been driving erratically and nearly hit his mailbox before the crash occurred.

A search of Morgan’s vehicle turned up three empty Captain Morgan liquor shooters and a Twisted Tea.

Morgan was interviewed at the hospital. She provided breath samples that registered .075 and .078 blood alcohol content, under the legal limit of .08. The arrest report noted the sample was taken six hours after the crash.

She was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence with serious bodily harm.