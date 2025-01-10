Public’s help needed in search for SUV in cemetery vandalism

The Wildwood Police Department is seeking help from the public in an attempt to identify a dark colored SUV involved in the damage of tombstones at a local cemetery.

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle drove through the Greenwood Cemetery located off Clyde Street and struck several tombstones.

If you have any information regarding this incident or vehicle, reach out to Sergeant Clarkson of the Wildwood Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 661-6908. If the sergeant is not available, leave a voicemail with your name, message, and a phone number for follow-up. Or send an email to dclarkson@wildwood-fl.gov