61.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 10, 2025
type here...

Public’s help needed in search for SUV in cemetery vandalism

By Staff Report
Comments

The Wildwood Police Department is seeking help from the public in an attempt to identify a dark colored SUV involved in the damage of tombstones at a local cemetery.

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle drove through the Greenwood Cemetery located off Clyde Street and struck several tombstones.

This dark colored SUV is being sought in connection with vandalism at the Greenwood Cemetery
This dark colored SUV is being sought in connection with vandalism at the Greenwood Cemetery.

If you have any information regarding this incident or vehicle, reach out to Sergeant Clarkson of the Wildwood Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 661-6908. If the sergeant is not available, leave a voicemail with your name, message, and a phone number for follow-up. Or send an email to dclarkson@wildwood-fl.gov

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Robert Basye is getting all his information from Fox Noise

A reader from Lady Lake takes exception to information published in a recent Letter to the Editor. She attempts to clarify the record.

Why aren’t Villagers lowering their flags to honor Jimmy Carter?

A Village of Amelia resident is aghast at the number of Villagers unwilling to lower their flags in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter.

Please stop people from calling Trump unstable and incompetent!

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends Villages-News.com must hush those who have called Trump incompetent and unstable, because it’s too hurtful to the MAGA cult.

What ever happened to Hooters?

A Village of St. Catherine resident is wondering what ever happened to the Hooters restaurant that was supposed to be coming to The Villages.

Get Elon Musk out of my government

A Village of St. Charles resident says Elon Musk and his many, many conflicts of interest have no place in the United States government.

Photos