Why aren’t Villagers lowering their flags to honor Jimmy Carter?

Editor’s Note: The White House ordered public flags to be displayed at half-staff for a period of 30 days from former President Carter’s day of death, which was Dec. 29.

To the Editor:

I’ve seen quite a few flags not flying at half mast as I drive around The Villages. On my street alone there are three.

Are they refusing to honor the late Jimmy Carter?

Seeing all the hatred, vitriol, and love of Trump, I believe the answer to my question is a blatant YES. After all, he’s already angry that flags will still be flying at half mast during his inauguration … explain that one. It always seems to be about him.

He cares about no one else.

Carlene Sandella Blum

Village of Amelia