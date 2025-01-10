61.6 F
The Villages
Friday, January 10, 2025
Why aren’t Villagers lowering their flags to honor Jimmy Carter?

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

Editor’s Note: The White House ordered public flags to be displayed at half-staff for a period of 30 days from former President Carter’s day of death, which was Dec. 29.

To the Editor:

I’ve seen quite a few flags not flying at half mast as I drive around The Villages. On my street alone there are three.
Are they refusing to honor the late Jimmy Carter?
Seeing all the hatred, vitriol, and love of Trump, I believe the answer to my question is a blatant YES. After all, he’s already angry that flags will still be flying at half mast during his inauguration … explain that one. It always seems to be about him.
He cares about no one else.

Carlene Sandella Blum
Village of Amelia

 

Photos