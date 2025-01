A popular local church was forced to cancel its Saturday service after a loss of power due to a damaged pole.

A power pole was damaged near Live Oaks Community Church in Oxford. As a result, the church was forced to cancel its Saturday service at the Woodridge Campus in Oxford. Church members were encouraged to attend the Southern Oaks campus at 5600 Heritage Blvd. in. Wildwood.

Power company workers were expecting to have the power restored in time for Sunday services.