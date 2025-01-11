George John Johnson

George John Johnson, 81 of The Villages, FL passed away Sunday, January 5, 2025. He was born in Boston, MA April 23, 1943, to George Thomas and Mary Johnson.

He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam. He loved to go camping and traveling cross country. He and Janice also traveled to Italy, Ireland, and parts of Canada. He loved his occupation as a trucker. He was an owner operator for over 17 yrs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Johnson.

His is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janice (nee Dlugokinski) Johnson; son, Michael David Johnson; and daughter, Dianne Katherine (Steve) Anderson; cousin, Thomas Powers; his chihuahua Milo and feline Oliver.

There will be a celebration of life mass held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2025, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 5323 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.

Following the memorial service interment will take place 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2025, at Florida National Cemetery 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.