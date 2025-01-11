New executive golf courses to open this year in Eastport area of The Villages

New executive golf courses are set to open this year in the new Eastport area of The Villages.

There is great anticipation building for the opening of Eastport, which will offer a new town center, shopping, dining and, of course, numerous recreation opportunities.

David Williams, head of Golf & Tennis for The Villages, reported this past week that new executive courses are set to open this year down in the Eastport area.

The nine-hole Bell Aire Executive Golf Course is scheduled to open this spring.

The Beauty Berry and Honey Suckle Executive Courses, nine holes each, are set to open in November.

Golfers are already enjoying the Southern Oaks Championship Course, the Laurel Oak Executive Golf Course and the Live Oak Pitch & Putt Course, which opened in 2024 in that area of The Villages.