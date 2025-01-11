Spruce Creek bartender wants urine sample tossed out in DUI case

A bartender at Del Webb Spruce Creek wants a urine sample tossed out in a criminal case which is the result of her Camaro crashing into a golf cart in the 55+ community in Summerfield.

Christina Gail Riley, 46, of Ocklawaha, was headed to work on the morning of Oct. 28 when she crashed into a golf cart at SE 130th Loop and Del Webb Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash left an 85-year-old Spruce Creek woman with a head injury.

During an investigation into the crash, Riley participated in field sobriety exercises, leading to her arrest. She offered a breath sample, but it measured .000 blood alcohol content. She also provided a urine sample. At the time of the crash, she was “abnormally energetic, excited and talkative,” according to the FHP report. She is facing a charge of driving under the influence.

However, an attorney representing Riley has filed a motion to suppress evidence in the case, including the urine sample.

At the time, the FHP trooper asked Riley to take part in field sobriety exercises, but she refused – five times.

“So here’s the thing, you’d rather get arrested in front of all these people?” the trooper reportedly asked Riley at the scene of the accident, which had drawn a crowd at Spruce Creek.

She finally relented and took part in the exercises. The trooper believed her performance showed that she was impaired.

According to the arrest report, Riley admitted she had smoked methamphetamine and marijuana the previous day.

She remains free on $2,500 bond. In 2011, Riley was arrested on a charge of possession of hydrocodone.