Villagers invited to presentation about assessments and amenity fees

Villagers are invited to a presentation about assessments and amenity fees to be offered by Community Development District 1 Supervisor Patsy Oburn.

The newly elected supervisor will be speaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. She will be the special guest of Community Development District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin, who began hosting the monthly question-and-answer sessions several years ago. Her presentation will be part of his monthly Q-&-A program.

Prior to her election in 2024, Oburn became a regular at community development district and Amenity Authority Committee meetings.

“I have spent the last 12 months researching how The Villages govern. I plan to use my findings with constituents and colleagues to influence improvements. You can learn and help me through a presentation session, also known as a Focus Group,” Oburn said.

She said Monday’s presentation will include:

• Explanation of the use of CDDs to manage infrastructure

• Explanation of CDDs unique management situation within The Villages

• Explanation of the AAC and how it’s unique north of 466

• Brief explanation of the PWAC, the AAC version south of 466

• How residents can improve the affordability of their Villages lifestyle

For more information, call Deakin at (352) 445-0181; or send an email to DRDeakin@aol.com