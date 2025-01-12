California ‘leaders’ have failed their constituents

Gavin Newson and Karen Bass are not leaders. Leaders are proactive, not reactive.

They let environmentalists reduce the controlled burns in Los Angeles because it would pollute the air.

Well, congratulations for listening to them along with budget reductions to the fire departments.

Now you have killed people, destroyed thousands of homes and livelihoods, AND polluted the air a million times more than controlled Burns.

Now Newsom wants a full investigation into WHY did 20 percent of the hydrants not have water? Why was the Pacific Palisades Reservoir completely devoid of water. A little late, Newsom!

Can you imagine any of these folks being president of the U.S.? Let’s wait for Russia or China to attack us and then we will do an investigation and then maybe we will start building bombs. A leader LOOKS FOR HOLES, BEFORE they become holes. We all see every year, bad fires in California, Hello… anybody listening ? Are you prepared? OBVIOUSLY NEWSOM WAS NOT and neither was BASS.. Replace them now, people of California. You deserve way better. At least Florida has been upping the hurricane housing standards to lessen hurricane damage. That is leadership– looking forward, not backwards!

Newsom has ZERO leadership ability exactly like Harris. They don’t have the leadership genes inside them.

Ed Rockstroh is a resident of the Village of Winifred