Sunday, January 12, 2025
Customers to decide fate of Villager heading SECO board at tumultuous time

By Meta Minton
SECO Energy members will decide the fate of a Villager heading the board of trustees at a time when officials in The Villages have been enraged over huge increases in the energy cooperative’s pole rentals.

SECO Energy will hold an election Feb. 5 at Savannah Center as Trustee Gerald Anderson seeks re-election to the District 3 seat. The Village of Belle Aire resident won election to the board in 2019, besting seven other Villagers in the race.

Villager Gerald Anderson heads the SECO Board of Trustees.

However, 2024 saw an enormous amount of anger and frustration among community development district supervisors in The Villages as the CDDs were hit with huge increases in pole rentals. In June, an official called for the removal of the elected SECO trustees. Some CDDs have been exploring money-saving options, including putting in their own poles and the pursuit of solar powered lights.

Tempers have cooled somewhat as SECO came up with grants and other relief for the CDDs.

Learn more about Anderson’s re-election contest and how you can participate at this link:

https://secoenergy.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/District-3-Meeting-Notice-2025.pdf

This month SECO is also having elections in District 1 (Clermont ) and District 5 (Inverness.)

