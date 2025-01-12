56.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 12, 2025
District Office in midst of move to new ‘center’ of The Villages

By Staff Report
The District Office is in the midst of a move to the new “center” of The Villages.

Workers were busy throughout the weekend moving files and furniture from the Lake Sumter Landing office to the former Street of Dreams building at 3571 Kiessel Road in Brownwood. The District has inked a 10-year lease with The Villages.

The move into the new District Office at Brownwood was taking place over the weekend.

The new offices are expected to open Wednesday at Brownwood. In the meantime, satellite offices are available at the “temporary” District Office above Starbucks at Lake Sumter Landing as well as the satellite office at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

The Brownwood office will be the permanent home of:

• Community Standards

• Customer Service

• District Clerk

• District Management

• Finance

• Human Resources

• Recreation Administration

• Risk Management

• Utility Billing

