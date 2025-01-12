39.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Glenda Linton

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Glenda Linton
Glenda Linton

Glenda Yarbrough Linton, 76, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away at home on January 7, 2025 surrounded by family.

She was born on December 2, 1948 in Apex, NC.

Glenda is survived by her daughter Angela (Sean) Fahey of Lady Lake, FL; son Robert (Angela) Linton of Raleigh, NC; granddaughters Jadyn Linton of Raleigh, NC, Kayla Fahey, Mia Fahey, Haley Fahey, Elana Fahey, and Kiersten (Mason) Ostermeyer all of Lady Lake, FL, Michelle Fahey (Rylan) of South Salem, OH; sisters Kathie Tanner, Vickie Oaks, Cindy Robbins; and brother Allen Yarbrough (Angela) all of NC.

Glenda was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years Danny Linton.

A Celebration of Life for Glenda will be held at a later date. Glenda will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

