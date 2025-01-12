Laura Kahle

Laura E. Kahle, born on August 16, 1945, in Willard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2024, in The Villages, Florida, at the age of 79.

The daughter of Ethel Mae Kelley-Stutz and Charles Robert Stutz and granddaughter of Eva Maude Reed-Kelley-Steiert and Roy Steiert, Laura spent her early years in northeastern Ohio. She graduated from Washington College Academy near Johnson City, Tennessee, a historic Presbyterian school with roots dating back to the Civil War.

Laura married John Kahle on August 27, 1966, and together they built a life spanning nearly six decades. They raised three children: Timothy John Kahle, Jason Todd Kahle, and Kristin Leigh Kahle. Over the years, Laura and John lived in several cities across Ohio, including Tiffin, Fremont, Massillon, and Toledo, before relocating to San Diego for 25 years and eventually settling in The Villages, Florida, for the past eight years.

Laura’s contributions to her communities were numerous. In Fremont, she co-founded a cheer block for St. Joseph High School girls. In Toledo, she initiated contemporary music worship teams at St. Patrick’s of Heatherdowns and Trinity Lutheran Church. Laura also served as President of the Toledo Central Catholic High School Mothers’ Club for three years and co-founded the school’s enduring post-graduation all-night party.

An avid traveler, Laura explored destinations worldwide, including Italy, Spain, Austria, Scotland, and the Greek Islands. She cherished annual mother-daughter trips with Kristin and fulfilled a lifelong dream of being baptized in the Jordan River during a visit to Israel.

Family was central to Laura’s life. She and her sisters established a scholarship fund to support their nieces’ and nephews’ educational aspirations. Laura also pursued her own academic goals later in life, earning a B.S. from Walsh College and a master’s degree from the University of Toledo.

Laura will be remembered for her boundless energy, devotion to family, and passion for enriching the lives of others. May her memory bring comfort to all who knew her.