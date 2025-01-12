Mom posted bond for teen daughter arrested in Lighthouse fracas

Records show a Villager paid the cash bond for her teen daughter arrested last week in an altercation at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing.

Nicole Irene Tul, 19, was arrested at her home this past Friday at 305 Katherine Place in the Katherine Villas in the Village of Caroline. She is facing a charge of battery. The arrest is the result of an incident on the night of Dec. 26 at the popular waterfront restaurant.

After Tul was booked at the Sumter County Detention Centera, her mother, Lisa Tul, posted the $1,000 cash bond for her daughter’s release. At the time, the younger Tul also filled out a form indicating she will be requiring legal representation from the public defender’s office. As part of the financial disclosure, she indicated she has a bi-weekly income of $530 and has about $1,000 in debt. In a social media post prior to her arrest, Tul described herself as, “a19 year old college student” who had “recently moved to The Villages” during her “transition from The Culinary Institute of New York to a college for hospitality” in the Orlando area.

On the night of the alleged incident, Tul had apparently tried to move an outdoor heater which resulted in the heater “getting bent in half,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. An employee went outside “to deal with it.” Tul “got into the employee’s face” and shoved the employee. Tul was asked to leave and responded by pouring a drink over the employee’s head.

She is due in court for an arraignment on Jan. 29.