Sharon Bibby

Sharon Anderson Bibby, a devoted matriarch who was a steadfast and unwavering confidant to her loved ones, passed away in the early morning hours of January 6th, 2025.

She held a deep love and devotion to God, and her relationship with Christ and her family gave her tremendous fulfillment and comfort throughout her life. Sharon had a remarkable ability to make people feel uniquely cherished, understood and valued. Sharon’s devotion to her family was deeply personal, always thoughtful, and unconditionally giving. Throughout her life, her love and heart of service were the center of gravity for her family, who loved her deeply.

She is survived by a large, cherished family including her husband, a brother, three daughters and their husbands, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Each one of these people had her heart.

Sharon was an incredibly hard worker. Born on a rural farm in Sparta, Wisconsin on February 9, 1944 to John and Leah Anderson, Sharon had ten siblings, including her beloved twin. From a young age, she helped manage the animals on the farm. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1962. Upon marrying her husband Gary on April 20, 1963, she moved all over the world due to his Navy career, raising their three daughters. When they settled in Virginia after living in Scotland and Puerto Rico, she embarked on a long career in the restaurant industry, during which she managed several restaurants.

Sharon was an avid student of the Bible and filled countless notebooks with Bible verses, notes and commentary. She studied and emulated the life of Jesus with great devotion which profoundly impacted the way she lived and served. You could find her at a local Bible study, serving with the Salvation Army or a local donation center, or at home reading some of her favorite verses. She was particularly fond of the verse Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” and she embodied this verse by strengthening and lifting up others. She faithfully shared the salvation message, and the verse that she spoke most and held deep in her heart was John 14:6, “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the father except through me.” Well done, good and faithful servant.

To know Sharon was to receive a master course in service and unconditional love. She knew everyone’s favorite foods, and likely had them premade in her freezer for when they visited. She spent her life honing her skills in the kitchen and made the most mouth-watering home cooked meals. She would personalize and improve recipes and then share them with her family in her signature enthusiastic and joyful way. Sharon’s happy place was being in community with her loved ones. She loved making dinner for her family, sharing a glass of wine with her husband, daughters and grandchildren as they shared stories of their life, and playing cards late into the night.

She enjoyed bringing her family to bookstores, skimming books and magazines with them while chatting over coffee. It was not unusual for a deep discussion to arise right there in the bookstore. She was unwaveringly giving, always looking for an opportunity to buy someone a book or a coffee. Every morning of a family visit began with coffee on her beautiful porch. Sharon never forgot a birthday or special occasion, and when she wasn’t texting her family about recipes or upcoming TV programs, she constantly sent them notes of love and encouragement. She was someone who believed in her family so fiercely that her love rooted them and allowed them to become stronger, better versions of themselves.

She was sure never to miss a graduation or family celebration. If someone was recovering from a surgery or illness, Sharon rushed to their bedside to help with healing and upkeep of their home and family. Sharon was the glue that held her large family together in countless ways. Though she would not have considered herself one, Sharon was a master artist, thoughtfully crafting hundreds of intricate quilts, blankets, pillowcases, aprons, cross-stitched art and Christmas ornaments. These items adorn her loved ones’ homes and are a priceless and constant reminder of her unconditional, unwavering love. Sharon loved garden flowers, little white dishes she acquired on trips with her daughters, and homemade gifts from her grandchildren.

Pictures of her family adorn nearly every corner of her home. Along with her husband Gary, she taught her children and grandchildren countless card games, and spent many hours in community with them playing Rummy over the kitchen table. Sharon will be deeply missed but she leaves an incredibly strong legacy of love. Her passing is a final card being laid down in a long, cherished game-one that’s been played with love, patience, and skill for years. She held the deck with such care, dealing out wisdom, comfort and warmth to everyone around her.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held on Saturday April 19th, 2025, at 11 a.m., the day before Easter when we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, at Baxley Funeral Home in The Villages. The service will be led by Pastor Norman Lee Schaffer and will be open to all family, friends and neighbors.