Villager allowed back home amid legal maneuvering in domestic battery case

A Villager has been allowed back home amid legal maneuvering in a domestic battery case.

Dennis Wayne Tietz, 62, was arrested in November on a felony charge of battery after an alleged attack on his migraine-suffering wife at their home in the Village of DeLuna. Since that time, his lawyer has successfully negotiated the charge down to a misdemeanor and his wife has sought that her husband be allowed to return the home from which he had been barred as a result of his arrest. A judge has granted her request, according to Sumter County Court records.

The Madison, Wis. native had originally been charged with a felony due to a previous battery arrest in Dane County, Wis.

On the night of Tietz’s arrest at his home on Shannon Loop, Tietz was “actively kicking the bedroom door” where his wife was locked inside, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Tietz indicated he was angry with his wife of 38 years “for not doing any house chores throughout the day because she had a migraine.”

His wife said she had to try to calm down Tietz, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Tietz’s wife had a phone and said she would call his sister to try to calm him down, Tietz tried to take away the phone. He pushed his wife “against the wall with his arms on her throat.”

She was able to call law enforcement and an enraged Tietz “threw three bar chairs across the living room.” When officers entered the home, which the couple paid $865,500 for in 2022, they found it was “disheveled.”

Tietz was “extremely uncooperative” with police. He made “conflicting statements regarding the bar chairs,” the report noted.

“Just take me to jail,” he told police.

A status conference in Tietz’s case is set for Jan. 21 in Sumter County Court.