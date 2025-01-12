Villager ordered into anger management after attack on bicyclist

A Villager has been ordered into anger management after an attack on an 82-year-old fellow resident who had been riding a bicycle.

John Stephen Fraind, 72, of the Village of McClure had originally been charged with felony battery in the Nov. 8 incident.

However, he has been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract which requires him to complete eight hours of anger management and pay court costs of $400. If he stays out of trouble and abides by the terms of the contract, the battery charge will be dismissed.

The older man said he had been riding his bicycle when he passed Fraind, who was walking his dogs, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Fraind reportedly shouted at the bicyclist, ordering him to “get a horn,” the report said. Fraind began “cussing” at the bicyclist, who admitted he had “cussed back.”

The older resident was riding his bicycle when he passed Fraind’s home on Carla Court and noticed his dogs in the front yard. He said he tried to jot down Fraind’s address to file a police report. Fraind suddenly exited his home and approached the bicyclist. Fraind threatened to “rip him off the bike” and “beat” him. Fraind allegedly grabbed the back of the other man’s shirt and ordered him to never return.

The older man rode back to his home and called law enforcement.

Fraind told police that the 82-year-old “almost ran over his dogs” and then “made the mistake” of pedaling to his home. Fraind said the older man called him a profane name, which “upset” him. He admitted he had grabbed the man’s shirt. Fraind also told police he had been expecting them.