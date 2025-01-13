Dolores Rodenbaugh Mentley

The Villages – Dolores Florence Rodenbaugh Mentley passed away at age 89 on January 1, 2025 surrounded by loved ones in Summerfield, Florida, her home of many wonderful years.

Dolores was born on June 15, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Russell L. and Florence Rodenbaugh. She was known for her tenacity and sharp wit, and always took great pride in her family. At the age of 19, Dolores joined the Air Force and served as an Airman First Class for several years, before she was honorably discharged. She married Lawrence Joseph Mentley in the summer of 1959, and spent 46 years of life together before his passing in 2005. Dolores and Joe owned Mentley’s Tavern at 8th and Cascade streets in Erie, PA for over 28 years.

They threw annual “Tom & Jerry” Christmas parties, which became a cherished tradition that has been carried on by their daughter Mary. She also worked as a bookkeeper for St Benedict’s Academy in Erie until her retirement. Dolores and Joe moved to Summerfield, FL in 1997, where they spent their time golfing, making new friends, and enjoying the sunshine. Dolores also became the face of Spruce Creek Country Club, as she enjoyed her part time job at the front desk of the community center for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Joseph Mentley, her sister Marcia (Jim) Atkinson, her brother Donald (Marge) Rodenbaugh, and her son-in-law Adam (Skip) Fiorenzo. Dolores is survived by her brother Robert (Liz) Rodenbaugh, who lives in Doylestown, PA. She is also survived by her three daughters, Lynn Stadler (Hershel Spencer), Mary Fiorenzo (John Kosar) both of Erie, PA, and Debbie Mascaro (Rob Tilly) of Hudson, FL. She was a devoted grandmother to her three grandchildren: Joe Stadler of Philadelphia, PA; Anthony Fiorenzo (Isabel Turley) of Nashville, TN; and Alexis Coats-Mascaro (Celia Coats-Mascaro) of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews as, well as her dear and inseparable friends, Irena Crandall and Dolores Verhoeven.

A funeral mass will be held on January 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mark the Evangelist Church Chapel in Summerfield, Fl. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL 34491.