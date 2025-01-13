Lying Trump already backpedaling on his promises

The voters who put a Lying Trump back in office, with a slim minority victory, have seen with their own eyes the campaign promises (Lies) that are already broken even before office is taken:

1. The Russian started war will end on day one; Trump’s new timetable, ‘aim to end the war in 100 days’ or are these lies also;

2. “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one’, ‘we will drill baby drill’; Trump’s own words, lowering prices is not easy, in fact, ‘You know, it’s very hard’;

3. We will eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in business and government; Trump’s new and old unspoken beliefs on DEI will be presented below.

Then we will look at the lies spouted by Trump and MAGA about globalization and global domination (conquest) and how these twisted views may lead to actual World War III, out of trying to end the Russian War against Ukraine. The recent spouting of these views after the election along with frenzied talk of [mass deportation on day, punitive tariffs on friend and foe by flexing our muscle, revenge and lack of respect for the rule of law] have caused the stock market to decline since mid-November. My retirement savings had a great year til then. There will be lasting consequences to Trump’s vain words and petty actions.

Where are the DEI critics when you need them? Trump is Pro-DEI, recently spouting his support for foreigners over red blooded Americans by backing the H1-B visa program.

But that is not all of Trump’s radical DEI ideas, just look at his picks for his upcoming administration. For a detailed list, See the full list of Trump Cabinet picks and major White House appointments. Also, Trump’s family or former family (keeping old flames quiet) needs to be included. Is it not Don Jr’s. time to profit from his White House stint in government or the Trump organization seeking a Washington D.C. hotel where people and foreign governments would literally PAY homage (again) for access to Trump in office.

Many of these picks are not highly qualified candidates that deserve or merit their nomination. So briefly, some of the DEI groups Trump is promoting to include in his new administration are: anti-vaxxers, fox news talking heads, billionaires, America first policy institute alumni and the nepo babies. The QAnon crazies should have spotted this years ago, I mean look at who Trump has married non-American born women, foreigners; except for his second wife who he had to marry.

Carl Casale is a resident of the Village of Pine Hills.