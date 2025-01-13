Norma Hoehndorf

Norma Clare Shonerd Hoehndorf, 87, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2024.

She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on November 10, 1937, to George D. and Edith M. Shonerd. As an Army brat, she grew up moving all around the world. She graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton, Ohio and went on to earn a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education from Miami University of Ohio and University of Maine at Orono, respectively.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edith Shonerd and brothers, James Shonerd and David Shonerd.

She is survived by her best friend and loving spouse of 60 years, Wilhelm Hoehndorf; daughter Mimi Grine (Jeff) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, son Jason Hoehndorf (Stephenie) of Denver, Colorado and grandsons Nathan Hoehndorf and Henry Grine.

Norma was a beloved wife, mother, grandma, friend, teacher, writer, voracious reader, world traveler, entrepreneur & business owner, magazine editor, saleswoman, image & wardrobe consultant, copy editor, proofreader & docent, Daughter of the American Revolution, Colonial Dame, Board Member, untiring volunteer, cable access TV star, calligrapher, Toastmistress Alumni, adult education instructor, archeology enthusiast, shopper, bargain hunter & relentless haggler, Bridge player, Mahjong master, collector, fashionista, speaker & orator, life-long learner, Cub Scout den mother & pack leader and U.S. Census Bureau Senior Enumerator.

She loved life, books, shoes, jewelry and a little bling, chocolate, a perfect manicure, the American Flag, and anything blue. But wow did she hate beets. Norma really enjoyed listening to the sound of rain and sitting around the kitchen table with family and friends playing games. Her love of travel sent her and husband Will around the globe visiting the New 7 Wonders of the World and all 7 continents. She was always dressed to the nines, from her Jackie O look in the sixties, to the giant shoulder pads of the eighties, to embracing the Florida wardrobe of retirement.

Over the years Norma became a successful entrepreneur running her own Color Me Beautiful, Beauty for all Seasons and Doncaster Clothing businesses. She worked at the National Archives in Washington D.C. as a Docent and Copy Editor, and Proofreader for one of the Archives’ largest projects on documents dating from the American Revolution. She loved her time as a Daughter of the American Revolution with both the Puc Puggy and John Bartram Chapters, and as an Associate Member of five Overseas Chapters. She immersed herself in many roles including Regent and Regents Council President; FSSDAR Curator, Museum Chairman, Museum Correspondent Docent, Chairman of the Flag, and Recording Secretary.

She was a founding member of the Timucua Chapter of the Colonial Dames XVII. One of Norma’s most enjoyable efforts was forming the Palo Alto Book Club for her friends and fellow book lovers. She volunteered her time and unceasing energy to countless other groups from the local woman’s shelter to typing Braille for the visually impaired. Norma never turned down a challenge, and there was nothing she wouldn’t try or couldn’t do. She was proud of her accomplishments but was always humble and never took herself too seriously. She made friends everywhere she went, and her laugh could light up a room. She was deeply loved and will be thoroughly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 26, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32159.

Our sincerest thanks and gratitude go out to the Nurses and Staff at The Villages Hospital and Cornerstone Hospice who took such wonderful care of Norma.