Resident fears she will need to leave The Villages over amenity fees

A Villager told members of the Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday that she fears that she and many more residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown won’t be able to keep up with amenity fees.

Lois Lynn Briscoe bought her home in 2014 in the Juniper Villas in the Village of St. James.

“When I moved here there was a cap on the amenity (fees),” the 77-year-old told the members of PWAC, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466.

She said as many Villagers age, they user fewer amenities, but are still paying the full freight.

“Consider all of us who can’t afford it anymore. People will have to move out, because they can’t afford it any more,” Briscoe said. “This is a very bad hardship. This is a concern of not just me, but also a lot of my neighbors.”

The Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, will have a discussion next month about amenity fees. It has been suggested that it is time for the same discussion by PWAC.

PWAC member Duane Johnson, representing Community Development District 8, said a discussion could prove to be worthwhile

“There is a need to hear from the folks They need to understand the future as much as we need to understand their concerns,” Johnson said.

PWAC member Peter Moeller said there still could be economic challenges ahead.

“Inflation is hard,” said Moeller, who represents Community Development District 6. “I am not an economist, but I don’t think the inflation is over.”