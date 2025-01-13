Vera Pecoraro

Vera Frances Pecoraro, known affectionately as Fran, was born to Evelyn (Shadwick) and Benny Matthews on April 20th, 1943 in Arkansas.

She passed on to heaven on January 7, 2025. She was the middle child, with an older sister Marie and a younger brother Wallace “Bud”, until discovering later in life a sister Brenda. In her teen years she move to the Chicago area. She married and had two children, Antonia “Toni” and Daniel “Keith”. During her young adulthood she moved many times but was along time resident of Hampshire, IL.

She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Most of her life she was a homemaker, gardner, and avid couponer. She took great pride in her home and appearance, both were flawless. Her hobbies included keeping up with the latest trends, especially in clothing and beauty products. Always complimented on how young she looked for her age. She was often shopping and finding a great deal, often finding garage and estate sales and sometimes haggling for an even better deal. She enjoyed learning about economics and investing, dancing, playing tennis, golf and table top games.

In the second half of her life she was an independent woman. She settled in Huntley IL, buying her own home while working at the Jewel grocery there. She was very much adored by her coworkers and customers alike. Shortly after she reconnected with a friend turned partner, Lou, whom she loved dearly. With Lou she truly enjoyed life to the fullest, spending their time at countless dances, social events with friends and vacations.

In 2020 they moved to The Villages, Florida. She made countless friends who were like family there. Her days filled with golf, nights socializing with friends, and partying like there was no tomorrow. She truly tried to live her life to the fullest. Her upbeat personality will be missed by so many.

She is survived by her eldest sister, Marie, younger sister Brenda, her daughter Toni, son keith, grandchildren Jamie, Tyler, Mark and Mariah, great grandsons Aiden and Quinn, niece Brenda, nephew Mark, and several other family members from her previous marriage.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life for Fran on Monday, January 20, 2025 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road in Wildwood, Florida. A prayer service will begin at 12:30 p.m., officiated by Deacon Lou.