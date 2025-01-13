59.8 F
Villager dies of injuries nearly month after golf cart rollover crash

By Staff Report
A Villager has died of injuries suffered nearly a month ago in a golf cart rollover crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that the 69-year-old Village of St. Johns man died Sunday as a result of the accident which occurred on Dec. 16 on the multi-modal path in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard and St. Charles Place, not far from the entrance to the Village of St. James.  He was transported as a trauma alert by The Villages Public Safety Department to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

A person who had been traveling in this golf cart was transported from the scene ofa rollover accident
The Villager who had been driving this golf cart which crashed on Dec. 16 has died of injuries suffered in the accident.

He had been ejected from his 2021 Yamaha golf cart, according to the FHP accident report.

FHP investigators were back at the scene Monday, taking photos and gathering information for a final report.

