Margaret Gagne

Margaret Ann Marak Gagne of the Silver Lake Village, Lady Lake, FL passed away peacefully on January 2, 2025 at the age of 100.

Daughter of the late Anna and Charles Marak, she was born August 18, 1924, in New Haven, CT. United in marriage for 36 years to the late Armand Gagne, they moved to the Villages in FL from Meriden/Wallingford, CT in 1985.

She is survived by daughter, Armanda Liedke (Donald), of Windham, ME; son, Charles Mueller, Jr. (Kim) of Debary, FL; and stepson William Gagne (Patricia) of East Haven, CT. She was predeceased by her husband Armand Gagne, sisters Mary Elizabeth Marak and Catherine Hyland; brothers George, Charles, and Theodore, of CA; Walter and William of CT; John of AZ; and Robert of RI; along with stepdaughter Betty King of FL., granddaughter Kam Mueller, and grandson Timothy King. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Irene Marak, and many nieces and nephews.

Her hobbies were reading, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, painting her own greeting cards, and water walking at the pool.

Services in FL and CT will be held in the Spring, 2025.