Umberto F. Potocco

Umberto Potocco, aged 89, of The Villages, FL joined the angels on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Born January 21, 1930 in Pirano, Italy to the late Giorgio Potocco and Anna (Sabadin) Potocco. He grew up in Trieste, Italy, with his late brother, Giovanni. Al joined the merchant marines and ultimately immigrated to New York and settled in New Jersey. Here he was a master custom cabinet maker and owner of Potocco’s Wood Shop in Linden, NJ. Some of his many hobbies and passions included hunting, trap shooting, fishing, gardening and cooking for his family and friends.

Al was a very loving and devoted husband, father and friend. He worked incredibly hard yet lived life to the fullest. He met new friends everywhere he went, with his warm heart and wonderful sense of humor.

Al will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Roni and former wife, Celia, with whom he has 3 beautiful daughters, Lisa of Scotch Plains, NJ; Vicki and her husband Mark of Scotch Plains, NJ; and Sonia and her husband Brad of Lake Mary, FL. He is also leaving behind his six grandchildren, Jerry, Jessica, Jenna, Ryan, Kelsi and Luke, each of whom he adored and was extremely proud of. Al will also be forever remembered by extended family members, including his nephew Giorgio and niece Elena, and numerous dear friends.