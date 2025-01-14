62.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
type here...

Villagers’ adult children responsible for most of the crime

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I just read the crime news in Villages-News.com and yet another person living with their parents gets in trouble with the law. Most of the crime I read about in The Villages is the result of Villagers’ children living in the 55+ community. Now I read about a 19-year-old female living with her mother.
I’m sure I don’t understand the details of the rules concerning under 55 living in The Villages. I’d bet most of the crime in The Villages would disappear if Villagers under-55-year-old children weren’t permitted to live in this fine community. I guess some parents will never allow their kids to grow up and stand on their own two feet as adult. If there are rules concerning Villagers’ under-55-year-old kids living in The Villages. Maybe The Villages powers-that-be start enforcing the rules for the good of The Villages and its image. God bless.

Cal Fallier
Lady Lake

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What led to the disaster in California?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says facts point to the cause of the disaster in California.

Wait until taxpayers pick up tab for Trump’s golfing

A Lady Lake resident got a good laugh courtesy of a letter writer’s unhappiness with Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent travel. She says the tab for Trump's golf will be much more expensive.

Robert Basye defends his news choices

Robert Basye was recently criticized for getting too much information from “Fox Noise,” but he responds and says his choices for information are much more varied. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A prayer for President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident describes her prayer for President-elect Trump.

My big problem with Jimmy Carter

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he had one big problem with President Jimmy Carter.

Photos