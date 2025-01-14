Villagers’ adult children responsible for most of the crime

To the Editor:

I just read the crime news in Villages-News.com and yet another person living with their parents gets in trouble with the law. Most of the crime I read about in The Villages is the result of Villagers’ children living in the 55+ community. Now I read about a 19-year-old female living with her mother.

I’m sure I don’t understand the details of the rules concerning under 55 living in The Villages. I’d bet most of the crime in The Villages would disappear if Villagers under-55-year-old children weren’t permitted to live in this fine community. I guess some parents will never allow their kids to grow up and stand on their own two feet as adult. If there are rules concerning Villagers’ under-55-year-old kids living in The Villages. Maybe The Villages powers-that-be start enforcing the rules for the good of The Villages and its image. God bless.

Cal Fallier

Lady Lake