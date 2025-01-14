Webster bill will keep biological males out of women’s sports  

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation championed by Congressman Daniel Webster aimed at protecting women’s sports.

The House voted to pass H.R. 28, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025, legislation co-introduced by Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. The bill requires any school that receives federal funding to fully comply with Title IX and not permit biological males to compete in sports programs or activities designated for women or girls.

“Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports is patently wrong and jeopardizes women’s safety and fairness in competition,” said Rep. Webster. “By passing the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports act, House Republicans are taking decisive action to protect the accomplishments and opportunities that women and girls have worked so hard to achieve.”