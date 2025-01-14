58.8 F
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Wildwood residents not allowed to speak out on proposed rental duplexes

By Marv Balousek
A proposed rental community of 350 villa duplexes in the heart of the city’s west side will be up for approval soon by the Wildwood City Commission.

Owned by Cedar Creek Equity Investments and Sunscape Farms LLC, both of Eustis, the Wildwood III project would be southeast of the intersection of county roads 44A (Kilgore Street) and 219, about a half mile west of U.S. 301 at Wildwood’s western city limits.

Commissioners heard the first reading Monday night of a planned development ordinance for the project and could take a final vote at their next meeting later this month.

Several concerned residents were present, but not permitted to speak at the first reading. They were offered an opportunity to talk with development director Melanie Strickland after the meeting.

A site plan and developer’s agreement addressing utilities also are required. Construction is expected to occur in a single phase by next year.

Last year, the large proposed development was sent to the state for review and was recommended for approval by Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at a meeting last month of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

Buffered by trees and a fence from surrounding property, a large portion of the 55-acre site is wetlands, which will be preserved and counted toward the project’s open space requirement. Amenities that may include a pool, clubhouse and walking trails will occupy about 20,000 square feet.

The development would generate 2,617 daily trips and would not require turn lanes at the entrances, according to an analysis by Walsh Traffic Engineering.

The main entrance would be from CR 44A and secondary access from CR 213. Emergency access would be from Peters Street.

It is expected to add 63 students to the city’s schools.

Another nearby proposed development, Boulder Square, also was sent last year for state review. It would have 306 homes on about 84 acres north of CR 44A and south of West Clarke Street.

