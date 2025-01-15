53.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Dexter Anthony Mayworm, age 83 of Oxford, Florida died peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2025. He was born in Bay City, Michigan on March 15, 1941 and married his lifelong soulmate Sharon Clark on November 10, 1962.

Dexter was drafted by the Army in 1966 and served in Vietnam until 1968 in a helicopter unit. He owned his own real estate company and consulted brokers for Century 21 of Michigan. His expertise led him to motivational speeches throughout many states.

He was a musician and played his upright bass in his Dads’ Dixie Land Jazz band since he was 13 years old. He also loved to sing with his daughter, Becki, in concerts and also sang harmony on her CD’s. He liked playing golf but didn’t take it too seriously.

Dexter is survived by his wife Sharon; Daughter, Becki; Son, Dexter Jr.; Brother, Reverend Father James; Sister, Barbara; Step sister, Ellen; Grandchildren, Sara (Mattie), Jacob, Gabriel and great grandson, Samuel, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Irene; Father, Albert; Sister Connie; Grandchild Sasha, and step sister Linda.

Funeral Mass will be held on January 23 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

