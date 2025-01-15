John Post

John S Post of Davenport Iowa, formerly The Villages Florida, passed away on January 4th 2025 at the age of 93. He was born on March 11th 1931 in Madison Wisconsin to the late Robert C and Vina M Post.

He graduated from University of Wisconsin in Madison with a BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering.

When offered early retirement in 1988 John immediately retired from the Rock Island Arsenal. This allowed him to pursue a multitude of interests, hobbies and a family business. He was gifted with the rare combination of both theoretical knowledge, as well as practical experience and wasn’t intimidated by a challenge. Growing up in Madison, he worked with his dad and brother operating Post Refrigeration, and in the slow winter months, they built homes. During the Korean War he served in the Navy stationed in Pearl Harbor. While home on leave, he met the love of his life Rita Rano, and for 67 years they formed quite a team. Settling in east Davenport and working at the Arsenal, John was a long time member of the RIA employees golf club. He played 4 times a week, started shooting his age at 73, this continued into his 90’s.

He was an avid runner and completed 30 Bix 7 races. John and Rita along with Mike and Cheryl owned and operated several Happy Joes Pizza restaurants in North Dakota. He and Rita “slowed down” when they moved to the Villages, Florida. For 20 years they enjoyed their neighbors, golf, pickleball and unsuccessfully coaxing their orange and grapefruit trees to produce 1 edible fruit. Dad was easily pleased and a humble man and would be embarrassed by a long obituary. Whenever possible, he and Reet would attend the many family events and activities, usually found sitting in the front row offering (yelling) words of encouragement. We as a family were blessed to have JP and Reet – they will be deeply missed.

Survived by sons Tom, Davenport, Ia, Mike (Cheryl) Fargo ND, Ed (Paula) Blue Grass, Ia, Jim (Gretchen) Stoughton, WI, David (Kelly Thornburg) West Liberty, Ia, son in law Jeff Harris; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. John is preceded in death by spouse Rita, Daughter Karen Harris, Brother Robert Post.

The family would like to thank Ridgecrest Village and St Croix Hospice for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days.