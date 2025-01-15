Judy Williams Servello

Judy Williams Servello, 86, passed away on January 12, 2025. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on January 7, 1939 to Calvin and Nina Elliot.

Judy enjoyed dancing, going to flea markets and yard sales, painting, gardening, traveling, and spending time with family. She was a very unique, outgoing, and vibrant person. Judy was a Christian, and loved going to church.

She is survived by her companion: Orten Baxter of Floral City, Florida; son: Thomas Williams of Webster, Florida; grandchildren: Marcie, Kisha, Chrissy, Teresa, Kristel, David, Brittany, Chelsea, and Tommy; and 12 great- grandchildren. Judy is preceded in death by her first husband, Levon Williams, second husband, Daniel Servello; sons, David Williams and Allen Williams, and daughter, Betsy Williams.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2025 at Purcell Chapel from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the service to follow after at 11a m… Interment will follow to Matchett Cemetery.