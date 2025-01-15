Sumter commissioners vote to renew permits for internet cafes

Two Lady Lake internet cafes are allowed to operate for another year after their annual permits were renewed by Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night.

They voted to renew permits of Good Times Arcade and Senior Social Center.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said both businesses had no building code or security violations during the past year.

Permit renewal for Dreamers Arcade of Lake Panasoffkee was postponed until Feb. 11 because a representative of the business was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting.

Sumter County has active permits with eight internet cafes. Two other cafes in Bushnell and Wildwood are regulated by those cities.

During November and December inspections, no violations were reported at any of the eight cafes and their permits likely will be renewed.

Permits were revoked earlier for Fun Times Arcade, Tropical Treasures, Gold Rush and Winner’s World.

Senior Center of Lady Lake continues to operate without a permit despite a code enforcement action against the business. A year ago, commissioners refused a plea from manager Kay Patel to allow permit renewal after she failed to meet a Nov. 8, 2023, deadline.

The eight permitted cafes were operating before early 2022, when commissioners approved an ordinance regulating them.

The ordinance prohibits new internet cafes within 1,000 feet of residential property or within 2,500 feet of a school, child care center, day care center, church, public park, playground or library.

No new internet cafes have been permitted since the ordinance was approved and the existing cafes would not meet its standards.

Commissioners approved the ordinance after Lake Panasoffkee residents complained of vandalism, loitering and other problems near an internet cafe in their community.