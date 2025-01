Villager Tony Grzesik nabbed his seventh hole-in-one on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

This comes 11 days after his sixth hole-in-one, on Jan. 3. Both were in The Villages.

His 2025 lucky aces were at Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course, Hole #3 at 143 yards using a 6-hybrid club (number 6) and at Belmont Executive Golf Course, Hole #5 at 149 yards using a 9-fairway metal (number 7).

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com