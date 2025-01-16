Donald Hugh O Handley, Sr.

Of Pewaukee, Wisc., who enjoyed a second residence in The Villages, Fla. for many years, was called to his heavenly home Jan. 7, 2025.

Don was born Nov. 10, 1939, in Highland Park, Mich., to Malcolm J. O’Handley and Georgie R. O’Handley. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Douglas A. O’Handley, and sister, Gayle M. McCarty.

Don’s survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years Norma O’Handley (Bystrom), daughter Denise O’Handley-Kritzmire (Robert), sons Donald H. O’Handley, Jr. (Wyndy) and Brian O’Handley, grandsons Zachary Vossekuil, Cassidy O’Handley and Brady Katz, granddaughter Katherine O’Handley, sister-in-law Janice Woog, and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Don’s family welcomes you to join them in celebrating his life on January 25, 2025, at St. Charles Parish, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, Wisconsin. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., military honors to follow. The burial will take place at 1:15 p.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to the USO, Wounded Warrior Project or Alzheimer’s Association be considered.