Frederick Bruce Lindahl

Fred Lindahl 73, died peacefully on January 11, 2025, with his wife at his bedside. Fred succumbed to a glioblastoma induced by Lynch Syndrome.

He leaves his beloved wife of 46 years, Lizanne Mercier Lindahl and best dog Blossom of Sanbornville, NH and The Villages, FL. He also leaves: his sister Carol Lindahl and her husband David Voelxen of Boynton Beach, FL; his brother Eric Lindahl and wife Jamie Gagnon of Nashua NH; and Eric’s sons Justin and Nick Lindahl; Sister-in-Law Michelle Maher and her husband Jack Maher of Austin Texas; and their children Tom and Beth Maher. He is predeceased by his parents Don Lindahl and Edna Lambert. Fred spent his formative years in Chelmsford, MA; collecting a warm circle of lifelong friends. He graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1970.

He furthered his education by studying Nuclear Engineering and receiving his Bachelor’s degree from University of Massachusetts, Lowell. After graduation he worked for the US Department of the Navy at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the Nuclear Refueling Program and was involved with several department codes 138.2; 2320; 2310; 290. Fred retired as Branch Manager, with 35 years of government service in 2011. Fred had a remarkable personality. All who knew him will remember his fine sense of humor; he was witty, but never at another’s expense.

He expressed his love and compassion without embarrassment. He was quick to recognize a problem and craft a solution; he was fiercely persistent in the face of adversity. Fred was an avid car enthusiast and hiker. He also enjoyed participating in many sports to include skiing, distance swimming, boating, golf and most recently pickleball. He was also a superlative cook. He cherished the many sincere friendships he fostered throughout his life, and was grateful for their support in his illness. A celebration of his life will be planned in NE in the spring of 2025.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions be made in Fred’s loving memory to: CCARE- Lynch Syndrome