Valerie Ann McKeon

Valerie Ann McKeon, 81, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2025, in The Villages, Florida, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.

She was born on November 23, 1943, to her loving parents in Putnam, Connecticut, where she spent her early years before embarking on a life devoted to education, family, and faith. Valerie met her late husband, John F.X. McKeon, at Saint Anselm College, where they both earned their undergraduate degrees (class of ’67).

The couple married following graduation and shared 26 years of love, laughter, and intellectual curiosity. Valerie went on to earn a Master of Science from Boston University and a Ph.D. from Boston College, achievements that paved the way for her distinguished career as a professor in the nursing department at Saint Anselm College. Her time at St. Anselm brought her immense joy, and she was proud to be on the faculty there. Over 32 years of teaching, she inspired and mentored generations of nursing students. In retirement, Valerie embraced life in The Villages in Florida, where she found a new passion for golf and croquet. She loved to play and compete, winning in croquet and celebrating two hole-in-one achievements in golf. Her vibrant personality and love of life were evident in her time spent with friends and family, playing games, and tending to her beloved roses and plantings on her properties.

It was in The Villages that she met George Tuman, and they were married in 2018. They could often be found laughing or dancing together in one of the village squares to live music. A devout Roman Catholic, Valerie actively participated in her church communities at St. Timothy’s Church in The Villages, FL, and St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford, NH. Her faith and service as a lector brought her solace, purpose, and connection. She was a devoted “Grammy-Val” to her only grandson, John F.X. McKeon. They shared countless moments of joy, giggling over their inside jokes or snuggling up to watch a favorite show with Billy, her beloved Bichon Frise. Valerie’s warmth extended to her daughter-in-law, Kristina McKeon, cherishing their bond as she welcomed Kristina into the McKeon family. They became fast family and forever friends.

She was a loving and caring mother to Kevin McKeon, whom she guided with wisdom, support, and unwavering devotion throughout his life, even in her final days. She was kind and classy, with elegance complemented by her sharp sense of humor and adventurous spirit. Her warmth and quiet strength left a lasting impression on all who knew her, and she will forever be missed by those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John F.X. McKeon and Dan Halpin, as well as her parents, Elton and Hortense Nolan. Valerie is survived by her son Kevin, daughter-in-law Kristina, grandson John, and husband George Tuman, with whom she shared the latter years of her life.

A funeral mass will be held at the Saint Anselm Abbey Church on Saturday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial and reception to follow. For those who wish to honor Valerie McKeon, flowers are welcome and appreciated. Alternatively, donations can be made to The Dartmouth Cancer Center Food Pantry in her memory.