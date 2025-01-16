A Villager could face $50 daily fines over dead palm fronds in his landscaping.

The home of Lawrence Thompson of 791 Enisgrove Way in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint was received Oct. 1 about the dead palm fronds in the landscaping at the home.

Community Standards did not have any success trying to reach Thompson, as the phone number listed was disconnected. Community Standards was later contacted by a person living out of state, claiming to be a representative of the property owner. That person said the property would be brought into compliance, however in an inspection earlier this week, it was determined the property was still out of compliance.

The CDD 9 board found the property out of compliance and granted the homeowner seven days to bring it back into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a $150 fine will be imposed, followed by $50 daily fines.