Friday, January 17, 2025
Georgia Marie Griffis

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Georgia Marie Griffis, 63, May 27, 1961 – January 11, 2025, of Bushnell, Florida

Heaven gained a precious angel on the morning of Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Georgia Marie Griffis, lovingly known as “Marie” to her family, was born on May 27, 1961. She is survived by her devoted husband, Glenn Griffis, with whom she shared a lifetime of love and memories. Together, they raised two sons, David Griffis, wife Shannon of Groveland, and Chris Griffis of Bushnell. Grandchildren Shyanne, Sierra, and Scarlet. Great-Grandchildren Greyson, Logan, and Hayden whom all she loved and adored.

Marie dedicated her life to her family, leaving a lasting impact on everyone she met. Her warmth, kindness, and unconditional love will never be forgotten.

She will forever remain in our hearts.

Viewing will be held
Saturday, January 18th
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

